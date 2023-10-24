Wastewater Lagoon Dredging

Essential work is being carried out on our wastewater lagoon as part of the on-going rehabilitation project.



As the sediment gets agitated from our scheduled dredging operations, odors from the lagoons may be elevated. We understand the importance of maintaining a pleasant environment for our community and are committed to mitigating the effects as much as possible.



Thank you for your patience and understanding during this temporary disruption. We sincerely apologize for any unpleasant odours you may experience in the coming weeks. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.



If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Operational Services Department.



