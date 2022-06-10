Watch for debris while boating

Okanagan Lake boaters are encouraged to enjoy their outings on the water, have the required safety gear onboard and be considerate during high spring water levels.

With the annual freshet underway, lake levels continue to rise. Those heading out on Central Okanagan lakes are asked to be respectful – slow down and keep away from shore to protect against damage to lakeshore properties.

“Over the next several weeks while lake levels are high, we’d appreciate if boaters and personal watercraft users would keep their speed down when approaching or travelling near shorelines. Reducing wake activity will help prevent shoreline erosion. Also, when out on the water please watch for potentially damaging floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.”said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator.

Creeks across the Central Okanagan are flowing faster, and water levels are fluctuating.