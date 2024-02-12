Watch for detours along Skaha Lake Road as next phase of Point Intersection work begins

Roadwork will begin on Skaha Lake Road starting Tuesday, Feb. 20 as construction switches into gear for the next phase of the Point Intersection group of projects.

This work will require detours and is anticipated to cause significant disruptions over the coming months. Anyone driving on Skaha Lake Road toward Galt Avenue should watch for traffic personnel and signage, and anticipate delays.

“While we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact to traffic during construction, this work must be conducted along a major thoroughfare and will create challenges for motorists, residents and businesses,” says City Engineer Jonathan Chu. “The purpose of this project is to address traffic congestion and safety issues throughout the area, while upgrading aging underground infrastructure to ensure water, sewer and electrical systems are all working efficiently for years to come.”

Traffic will need to be detoured during daily working hours to allow for heavy machinery and excavations. Those driving northbound along Skaha Lake Road should expect to be detoured along McKenzie Street via Brandon Ave and McGraw Street, and southbound traffic south of Kinney Avenue will be reduced to a single lane of traffic until Brandon Avenue.

Construction crews will be upgrading underground infrastructure and bringing electrical wiring underground, milling and paving pavement, and installing a signalized intersection at Skaha Lake Road and Galt Avenue.

The City is notifying residents and businesses within the immediate area and is reminding the public that all businesses throughout the area will be open as usual. To access the businesses, follow the posted signage and instructions from traffic personnel.

Construction work will shift to South Main Street and Kinney Avenue in summer. For a map showing the detour, a fact sheet, plus a rough schedule of upcoming work, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection. To sign up for news updates from the City, visit penticton.ca/updates.

About the Point Intersection

The Point Intersection is the name given to a group of construction projects located within Penticton’s southeast region, including the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. These projects are designed to address traffic congestion and safety issues throughout an area where large volumes of traffic converge. This two-year, $10.5 million project began in spring 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024. For a list of construction work to be completed in 2024, view the schedule at penticton.ca/point-intersection