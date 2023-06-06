Watch for kids and road closures with two upcoming downtown events

Watch for extra foot traffic and road closures throughout downtown in the coming days, with two events geared toward children anticipated to draw crowds from Thursday, June 8, until Sunday, June 11.

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest will take place at Gyro Park from Thursday until Saturday, with multiple school field trips arriving by bus on the two school days. A section of Martin Street between Estabrook Avenue and Lakeshore Drive will be closed on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the buses can safely drop off students. This section will be open to local residents only.

The festival is a ticketed event and the perimeter will be fenced. While Martin Street will be open Saturday, residents are reminded that the 100 and 200-blocks of Main Street will be closed as usual for the Penticton Farmers’ Market and Downtown Community Market. For more information about the festival, visit hahahakidzfest.com.

On Sunday, Lakeshore Drive will be closed to westbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wildstone Construction Group’s Colour4Kids Run. No parking will be available along Lakeshore Drive during that time.

This all-ages event starts at the Riverside Drive parking lot at 10 a.m., outside LocoLanding Adventure Park. The race offers 2.5 km or 5 km distances, with participants running to Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, and back.

All drivers in the area should watch for signage and traffic control personnel. For more information about this event, visit wildstone.com/run.