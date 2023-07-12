Watch for more racers on the roads as endurance sports season revs up

With Penticton’s endurance sports event season revving into high gear, the City reminds residents to watch for extra cyclists and pedestrians on the roadways, continuing with the Peach Classic Triathlon on Sunday.

This one-day event requires a road closure on Lakeshore Drive in the morning, with cyclists and runners sharing the road for the majority of the event between Penticton and Naramata. Anyone driving in the area Sunday morning is advised to slow down, watch for flaggers and allow extra time, should traffic need to be stopped briefly.

Lakeshore Drive between Riverside Drive and Winnipeg Street will be closed from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. The stretch of Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg Street and Front Street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. and will reopen in waves, with the latest section between Winnipeg and Martin reopening at 12:10 p.m.

Access to Lakeside Resort and Pier Water Sports will be available from Main Street.

Supporters can cheer on the swimmers starting at 7 a.m. from Lakeshore Drive, when they enter the water at Rotary Park Beach, followed by the biking and running courses along city roads and the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR) Trail toward Naramata and back.

Cyclists will be travelling up Vancouver Hill and along Naramata Road, with the area cleared by 10:30 a.m. Runners will also be roadside and along the KVR trail. Drivers should use extreme caution and be prepared to share the road with runners and cyclists. ‘Race in Progress’ signs will be posted during the race.

This event also affects BC Transit’s #5 and #16 bus routes, with details online at bctransit.com.

This event, organized by the Penticton Triathlon Club, attracts some of the region’s top athletes and is said to be the longest-held triathlon event in B.C. This year’s event also includes a beverage garden at Rotary Park. The full schedule can be found on the event website at peachclassic.ca. The event is also looking for volunteers, with information on their website.

More upcoming endurance events

Also mark your calendar for these two upcoming events, attracting athletes from around the world.

Ultraman (July 28-30): Split up over three days, this race totals 515 km. There are four Ultraman events contested around the world, with Ultraman Canada being held in Penticton since 1993. Watch for athletes on the roads throughout Penticton and the surrounding areas on those dates. For the event schedule, visit officalultramancanada.com.

IRONMAN Canada (Aug. 26-27): Be aware that road closures will cause significant delays on race day, Sunday, Aug. 27, including along Lakeshore Drive, Main Street and Skaha Lake Road. Many of the closures start in the early hours and run until the late hours. More details will be made available in the coming weeks. Registration is open now for the IRONKIDS event on Saturday, Aug. 26, with more details at ironman.com/im-canada.