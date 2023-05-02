Watch for road closures during Vaisakhi Parade celebrations

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets surrounding the Penticton Sikh Temple on Sunday, May 7, to watch the Vaisakhi Parade procession as it winds its way around the neighbourhood. All drivers in the area should anticipate road closures and crowds of foot traffic throughout the day.

The procession leaves the temple, at 3290 South Main Street, at 12 noon, travelling south on South Main, turning right on Yorkton Avenue, then right on Wilson Street. The parade continues north until turning right onto Green Avenue W, then right onto South Main Street to head back to the temple.

Parade marshals will guide the procession, with rolling closures between 12-3 p.m., depending on its location within the 3.8 km circuit.

Drivers are reminded to watch for traffic control personnel, to slow down and remain patient. All members of the public are invited to join in the festivities, which will involve music, floats and food, celebrating this Sikh celebration.