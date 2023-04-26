Watch your gas: RCMP say fuel thefts on rise

As the price of fuel is on the rise so too are fuel thefts in the Salmon Arm area.

The Salmon arm RCMP have been seeing a rise in fuel thefts from bulk tanks as well as business and

private vehicles in the area. While Diesel has been the main target gasoline has also been targeted in the area.

If you have fuel stored in bulk please do your best to lock those tanks and monitor them regularly. If you notice anyone wandering around in neighborhoods with buckets or gas cans, police say to call in a report of a suspicious person.

Please report any fuel thefts to the RCMP detachment so they may get a better idea of the scope of the

issue.

If you have information which you feel will further the investigation, please contact the Salmon Arm

Detachment of the RCMP at 250 832-6044 or leave your tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS).