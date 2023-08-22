Water advisory lifted for section of Okanagan Lake Beach

In consultation with Interior Health, the City of Penticton has lifted its water advisory for a section of Okanagan Beach between the S.S. Sicamous and Power Street after the latest test results determined that the water is once again safe for swimming.

Signage will now be removed from the beach.

The Swimming Advisory was issued Monday after a test found E.coli levels were higher than the maximum allowable amount. For more information about water quality at Penticton’s beaches, visit penticton.ca/beach-water-quality.