Water Fight with Penticton Fire Department returns

It's become an annual tradition in beating the heat and having a waterful time - the Great Water Fight is back this Friday.

The Penticton Firefighters are fighting this heat wave by challenging residents to the ultimate water fight and they’re bringing the big guns. The showdown will be July 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Penticton Secondary Sports Field.

So as the mercury continues to climb this week, slap on the sunscreen and head down for some cooling fun. Come prepared with your water pistols and other spray toys, as the firefighters will have their fire hose and truck ready to go.

And if you’re low on water guns, there will be spares available so everyone can get a good soaking. While the spray will be flying, there will also be water to drink provided.

(Note: If the fire department gets called away, the water fight will be rescheduled.)