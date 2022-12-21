Water main break causing precautionary boil water notice for Shetler Drive area

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a localized precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice, due to a watermain break and subsequent loss of pressure in the Shetler Road area.

Crews are on site completing repairs and working to restore water service as quickly as possible. The Boil Water Notice will be in place until further notice.

View the map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the noted portion of the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Free access to the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers are advised to use caution while filling as icy conditions may be present. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. Please bring clean bottles for filling.

Once repairs are complete, residents may experience reduced pressure, air in their lines, and temporary water discolouration. Residents are asked to turn on the highest cold water tap in their homes and let the water run for 20 minutes or until it runs clear.