Water-main break repaired, Water Quality Advisory Rescinded

Press release:

The water-main break on Carrington Road in Westbank First Nation has been repaired and the Water Quality Advisory for Sonoma Pines and Lakeview Ridge apartments has been lifted.



The water-main break which occurred on September 9, 2021, required water sampling to ensure no contaminants entered the system. The results came back clean today and no Water Quality or Boil Water Advisories are in effect on Westbank First Nation lands.



Lim lemt, thank you, to the many crews who worked tirelessly over the last 48 hours to repair the main and restore the water, ensuring it was clean, for residents.