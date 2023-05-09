Water main flushing planned for Sunset Ranch water system

The Regional District is flushing water mains on the Sunset Ranch water system on Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The water system services over 300 properties in the Sunset Ranch community. Roadside notice boards will be put up in advance of crews working in a particular system area.

Flushing ensures optimum water quality and removes any sediment deposits that may accumulate over time.

When flushing occurs, water pressure can vary slightly and there may be some slight discoloration in the water. Please check your water before use. We recommend that you avoid doing laundry when flushing is taking place. If you experience discoloration, run the cold water tap until the water runs clear.

The Regional District maintains and operates six water systems servicing just over 1,100 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

For more information visit the Regional District water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Engineering Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories by email visit subscribe.rdco.com/Subscribe.