Water meter equipment rollout continues across Kelowna

Ever wonder who takes the longest showers in your house? Do you want to know if you have a potential water leak on your property? Upgraded water meter equipment answers those questions and helps residents better understand how and when they use water.

“We believe in providing our residents relevant and timely information about their water use,” said Ed Hoppe, Water Quality and Customer Care Supervisor for the City of Kelowna. “Water is a valuable, limited resource shared by all of us, and this upgrade provides the ability to understand and make the most of what we have.”

Over the next five years, the City is working with KTI Utility Services to equip new and existing residential and commercial water meters with advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). Installations began last year in Southeast Kelowna and will continue in May starting with downtown, Knox Mountain (north of downtown), Magic Estates, Dilworth and Clifton-area neighbourhoods.

Installations planned in 2021 also include the Beaver Lake Road Industrial area, south Lakeshore Road area, and Southeast Kelowna agricultural customers.

Residents obtaining domestic meters will be notified by mail and will be asked to book an appointment, either online or via telephone, when installation is happening in their area. Approximately one week after installation, customers can sign up for an EyeOnWater account to check their hourly, daily and weekly water usage and show you who uses the most water in your home. Through EyeOnWater, customers can also detect leaks early and avoid unexpected, high water bills.

To learn more about AMI technology and the water meter installation program, visit the City of Kelowna website.