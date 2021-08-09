Water Quality Advisories for Upper Fintry, Westshore and Killiney Beach water systems

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for all customers of three of its community water systems along Westside Road.

A power outage stemming from the White Rock Lake wildfire and high water use for fire protection, can affect water quality. BC Hydro restored electrical service to the RDCO areas it serves along Westside Road yesterday afternoon. It had been off since Friday evening.

The Water Quality Advisory is in place until further notice for the Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore Estates water systems. A previously issued Water Quality Advisory remains in effect for the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects approximately 731 properties connected to the three water systems.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers for these systems, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage, or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. You can also subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email.

The Regional District’s six water systems provide service to just over 1,100 connections for residents in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.