Water Quality Advisories rescinded for Lakeview-Rose Valley-West Kelowna Estates

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the Water Quality Advisories, for the Lakeview-Rose Valley Service Area and the West Kelowna Estates Service Area.

Monitoring and testing confirm that turbidity has returned to normal levels. The Water Quality Advisory for West Kelowna Estates was issued July 14 and the Water Quality Advisory was issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley on July 19 after turbidly increased to higher than normal levels.

The Water Quality Advisory remains in effect for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System.

