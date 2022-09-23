Water quality advisory: Black Mountain Irrigation District

Please be advised that the Black Mountain Irrigation District has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for the entire BMID service area, due to a change in water treatment.

This Advisory has been called due to preventative maintenance work being performed on BMID infrastructure. In order to perform the work, water will have to bypass the Ultra-Violet Disinfection Facility, which provides treatment for protozoa such as Cryptosporidium and Giardia. While water may not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine.

The Advisory will begin on Tuesday, September 27 when the work begins. The UV facility will be operational by end of day on September 28, 2022. However, the Advisory must continue until approximately October 5, 2022 when fully treated water (i.e. treated with both chlorination and ultra-violet disinfection) will have dispersed throughout the entire distribution system. BMID will rescind this Advisory once testing results have been reviewed by Interior Health.

Customers affected by the precautionary Water Quality Advisory (such as the elderly, those with young children or infants, those with weakened immune systems or anyone seeking a higher level of protection) may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when using it for purposes such as:

Drinking

Brushing Teeth

Washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

Preparing any food

Mixing baby formula

Making beverages or ice

BMID requests that all customers reduce their water use, especially those using outdoor / agricultural irrigation on September 27 & 28th. BMID apologizes for any inconvenience this Advisory may cause and appreciates your patience during this time.

If you have any questions, contact Black Mountain Irrigation District office at (250) 765-5169.