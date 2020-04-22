Water Quality Advisory for Falcon Ridge Water Customers

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a Water Quality Advisory for residents served by the Falcon Ridge water system.

Approximately 55 properties connected to the Falcon Ridge system off Highway 33 are affected.

Increased turbidity in the water system source has resulted in water quality that might impact some residents. Interior Health has been consulted and roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory.

It’s recommended that Falcon Ridge water customers follow Interior Health guidelines, especially those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice.

For information visit the Regional District website or contact RDCO Engineering Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit the Regional District website.