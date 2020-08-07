Water Quality Advisory for Killiney Beach Water System

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Turbidity in the water system source has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory.

Regional District staff recommends that as a precaution those customers and any others who may wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until turbidity returns to normal operating levels within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at Water quality advisory or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit the RDCO website.

The Regional District provides water to just over 1,000 properties in the following areas: Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Star Place/Dietrich, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry - Shalal Road - Valley of the Sun.