Water Quality Advisory for Killiney Beach Water System

Press release from Regional District of Central Okanagan on September 2, 2020:

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

The advisory is required following infrastructure upgrading work today replacing the Udell Pressure Reducing Valve chamber and associated water main. Roadside sign notices are in place advising of the water advisory.

RDCO Engineering Services crews will now flush the system to remove any impurities that may have entered the system during today’s work. As a precaution it’s recommended newborns, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and anyone wishing additional protection should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

