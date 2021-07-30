Water Quality Advisory for Killiney Beach water system

Press release:

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects approximately 295 properties connected to the water system in the community along Westside Road. It’s the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

The Regional District’s six water systems provide service to just over 1,100 connections for residents in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

