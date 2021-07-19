Water quality advisory for Lakeview-Rose Valley customers

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley System effective immediately and until further notice, due to increasing turbidity in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Increased turbidity can allow bacteria, viruses and microorganisms to attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water avoiding chlorine disinfection.

Determine if you are in the affected water system by viewing our Water Quality Advisory Map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly, those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables, and any other consumption.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory. Please bring clean bottles for filling. A touch-free tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. The filling station receives water via the Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant.

The City is building a similar plant for the Lakeview/Rose Valley, Pritchard/Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems (Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant Local Area Service); the plant will be completed in 2022 and use flocculation, coagulation, dissolved air flotation, deep bed filtration, ultraviolet disinfection and chlorination to provide safe, clean drinking water.

For more information visit the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant page on the City of West Kelowna website.

The City will advise customers as soon as possible when it is able to end the advisory, through the media, via the City's eNotification system and its Facebook and Twitter feeds and the City of West Kelowna website.