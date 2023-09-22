Water Quality Advisory for Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has downgraded the Boil Water Notice to a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area, until further notice.

View the Water Quality map here to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Water Quality Advisory. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.