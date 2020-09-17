Water Quality Advisory for some Sunset Ranch water customers

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for some customers of the Sunset Ranch water system .

The advisory affects the following properties in the Sunset Ranch subdivision located within the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area:

Seminole Road

Escena Drive

Cimarron Drive

Riviera Drive

Torrey Pines Court

3378 – 3606 Pine Valley Drive

3606 – 3614 Sunset Ranch Drive

The advisory is required following infrastructure upgrading work today replacing a valve and associated water main servicing the upper section of the community water system. Roadside sign notices are in place advising of the water advisory. Other properties within the Sunset Ranch water system are not affected.

RDCO Engineering Services crews will now flush the upper section to remove any impurities that may have entered the system during today’s work. As a precaution it’s recommended newborns, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and anyone wishing additional protection in the affected area should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, affected customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

Links to Interior Health Information:

Drinking Water Advisory Map

Water Advisories and Notifications

Turbidity

Drinking Water