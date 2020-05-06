Water Quality Advisory for Star Place Water Customers

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a Water Quality Advisory for residents served by the small Star Place Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The advisory affects eight properties connected to the community water system on Star Place off Trepanier Road near the Okanagan Connector (Hwy 97-C). Increased turbidity in the water system source from the spring runoff has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Roadside sign notices will be in place to letting residents know of the Water Quality Advisory.

It’s recommended that Star Place water customers follow Interior Health guidelines, especially people with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory affecting the Star Place Water System will continue until further notice.