Water quality advisory for Sunnyside-Pritchard water service area in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory, until further notice, for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Service Area due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake in the vicinity of the system’s intake station.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Water Quality Advisory. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Water Quality Advisory. To receive news and alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.