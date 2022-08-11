Water Quality Advisory for Sunset Ranch

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for the Sunset Ranch water system.

The advisory affects approximately 285 connections to the water system in the Sunset Ranch subdivision located within the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

The advisory is required following a positive test for total coliform in a water sample from community system. Roadside sign notices are in place advising of the water advisory.

As a precaution it’s recommended newborns, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and anyone wishing additional protection should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, affected customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.