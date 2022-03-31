Water Quality Advisory for West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory, until further notice, for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley Water Service Area due to increased turbidity in Rose Valley Reservoir from an early season algal bloom.

The Boil Water Notice for a specified area of the Lakeview Heights Area is rescinded; however, residents in that area – Thacker Drive/King Road in the south, Collens Hill, Lakeridge and Weatherhill Roads to the east, Stuart Road to the north and Boucherie Road to the west – will also be placed on the system-wide Water Quality Advisory, until further notice.

View our water quality map to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, it is recommended that children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free side of the station free during the Water Quality Advisory. Bring clean bottles for filling.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Water Quality Advisory. To receive news, alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

City crews will also be flushing water mains in the Lakeview-Rose Valley Service Area during this time. Crews work between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday to minimize impacts on customers. Water service will not be interrupted, but customers of the Lakeview Water System may notice a reduction in water pressure and should avoid using appliances requiring large amounts of water, such as washing machines and dishwashers, during these times of day. If customers find increased sediment in their water, they may run the cold tap for a few minutes to help clear the sediment.