Water Quality Advisory for Westshore and Killiney Beach water systems

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for all customers of the Westshore Estates and Killiney Beach water systems.

The advisory affects approximately 289 properties connected to the Westshore water system and 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system. It’s the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source due to high stream flows, particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

The Regional District provides water service to just over 1,100 connections in six service areas.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241