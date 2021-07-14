Water Quality Advisory in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary Water Quality Advisory, until further notice, for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System.

As result of an unexpected mechanical issue, unchlorinated water may have entered the water service area for a short time. The mechanical issue has since been resolved and the system is operating normally. This precautionary advisory will remain in place as we await the result of our water tests.

Determine if you are in the affected water system by viewing our Water Quality Advisory Map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

As a precaution, it’s recommended that children, elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory. Please bring clean bottles for filling. A touch-free tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The City will advise customers as soon as possible when it is able to end the advisory, through the media, via the City’s eNotification system and its Facebook and Twitter feeds and the municipal website at westkelownacity.ca/news. Sign up for City news and alerts at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.