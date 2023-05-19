Water quality advisory issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District

Please be advised that the Black Mountain Irrigation District has issued a precautionary 24 hour Water Quality Advisory for the BMID service area. At approximately 6:30 p.m, the BMID UV-Disinfection Facility experienced a power supply failure which caused equipment to malfunction and caused a disruption in water service to some areas.

Although water service was restored within the hour, the temporary shut-down in water supply had caused some of the distribution mains to empty and refill quickly. This resulted in the stirring up of sediment that may have been at the bottom of some water mains.

Should you experience any cloudy water at the tap, please allow the water to run until it is clear before using it. Customers such as the elderly, those with young children or infants, those with weakened immune systems or anyone seeking a higher level of safety in their water may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when using it for purposes such as:

Drinking

Brushing Teeth

Washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

Preparing any food

Mixing baby formula

Making beverages or ice

BMID apologizes for any inconvenience this Advisory may cause and appreciates your patience during this time. If you have any questions, contact Black Mountain Irrigation District office during normal hours, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at (250) 765-5169.