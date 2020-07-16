Water Quality Advisory Issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley Water System

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley System effective immediately and until further notice, due to high turbidity registering at the reservoir.

According to the City’s Reservoir Consultant, an algal bloom is causing the turbidity, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process. Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine. Please note Water Quality Advisories also remain in effect for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems.

To determine which water system you are in, you can view our Water Quality Advisory Map.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory. Please bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, crews installed a touch free system for filling bottles at the station. Also in keeping with health requirements during COVID-19, users should wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a safe social distance of two meters between themselves and all other users.

The Water Quality Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.