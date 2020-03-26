Water Quality Advisory Issued for Lakeview Water System

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with the Interior Health Authority, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory for the Lakeview Water System, effective immediately and until further notice, due to elevated turbidity levels in Rose Valley Reservoir.

Residents, you can determine if you are in the Lakeview Water System if the number on your utility bill starts with 455; or, please view our Water Quality Advisory Map.

Children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative, safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The water is free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory. Please bring clean bottles and hoses for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. The station will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 25 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26. The dates and times may be adjusted from Friday onwards. Please check back with us for updates. Residents are required to use gloves when filling bottles, bring their own clean containers and maintain safe social distances of six-feet.

The City’s Public Works Department is also performing high velocity water main flushing in key areas of the system to help refresh the water and remove minor sediment within the pipes. If you notice flushing is underway in your neighborhood, you may experience short periods of low pressure and discolored water. Any discoloration should be temporary. If discoloration occurs, then, once crews are finished flushing in your neighborhood, residents should clear lines by turning on a cold tap and running it until the water runs clear.

The Water Quality Advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of West Kelowna will advise customers as soon as possible when we are able to end the advisory, through the media, via our eNotification system, our Facebook and Twitter feeds and our website at www.westkelownacity.ca/news. Residents are encouraged to sign up for City eNotifications at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to receive word on Water Quality Advisories and other city news and events.