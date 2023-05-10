Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates System

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory, until further notice, for the Rose Valley – West Kelowna Estates System due to an increase in freshet-related turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling.

The City will complete the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and the related water transmission main connections later this year, providing multi-barrier treatment and clean and reliable drinking water to the Rose Valley – Lakeview, Sunnyside/Pritchard and West Kelowna Estates Systems.

The City will inform residents as soon as it is able to rescind the Water Quality Advisory. To receive City news and alerts, and updates regarding the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.