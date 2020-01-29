Water Quality Advisory Rescinded for Lakeview System

The water quality advisory was required January 24 after several monitoring stations in the Lakeview Heights North area began recording high turbidity. Once crews completed the necessary water main flushing in the early morning of January 25, the city conducted all required comprehensive testing and received all mandatory laboratory confirmations that the water was again safe to consume. The Water Quality Advisory was rescinded effective the morning of January 29, 2020.

The City thanks users for their patience while our Utility Crews worked diligently and according to required best practices to return the system to normal operations as quickly as possible.

With quality now good in all City of West Kelowna water systems, free access is no longer available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Residents who wish to access the station, for a fee, can apply to the City for an account and access code by emailing ub.finance@westkelownacity.ca or calling 778-797-8850. The station receives water via the state of the art Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The City is building a similar plant for the Lakeview System. Crews will break ground on the plant site this spring and commission the facility approximately 24 months later.