Water Quality Advisory Rescinded for Lakeview Water System

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health Authority, has rescinded the Water Quality Advisory notice for the Lakeview Water System.

The water quality advisory was required March 25 due to elevated turbidity levels in Rose Valley Reservoir.

The City has conducted comprehensive testing and received all mandatory laboratory confirmations necessary to rescind the Water Quality Advisory.

The City thanks users for their patience while our Utility crews worked diligently and according to required best practices to return the system to normal operations as quickly as possible.

With quality now good in all City of West Kelowna water systems, free access is no longer available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Residents who wish to access the station, for a fee, can apply to the City for an account and access code by emailing ub.finance@westkelownacity.ca or calling 778-797-8850.

The station receives water via the state-of-the-art Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The City is building a similar plant for the Lakeview System. Crews have broken ground on the plant site and commissioning of the facility is anticipated for summer of 2022.