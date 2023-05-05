The impacts on water quality (brown water) will continue for the next couple of days as the domestic water system is flushed and usage continues to draw the suspended materials out of the main lines.



Town staff have been flushing the system and will continue to flush the system for the next couple of days which will help to mitigate the current water quality concern. Water quality sampling for chlorine residuals, turbidity and bacteriological samples are being taken to ensure the water distribution system continues to provide potable water to our customers.



Should you be experiencing water quality issues (brown water), please run an outside tap until your water quality improves.



The Town has contacted Interior Health Authority and continues to work with them on this water quality incident.



Please be advised that due to ongoing demand increases, these water quality incidences (brown water) will continue and are unpredictable. The Town will strive to provide notice of planned water quality changes in the coming weeks via eNews bulletins.