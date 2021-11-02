Water Rates on the Rise
Kelowna council looking to increase water rates by 6%.
For an average single family home based on 41 cubic meters of consumption per month, it's said to equate to $2.39 per month per household.
Councillor Gail Given says it's needed. "We have to be able to raise the funds necessary to pay for the utility and invest in the utility."
Council also considering a 2% increase in the water quality enhancement fee.
