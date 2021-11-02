iHeartRadio

Water Rates on the Rise

CTV file image of a faucet. A city report proposes increases to water and sewer rates over the next four years.

Kelowna council looking to increase water rates by 6%. 

For an average single family home based on 41 cubic meters of consumption per month, it's said to equate to $2.39 per month per household. 

Councillor Gail Given says it's needed. "We have to be able to raise the funds necessary to pay for the utility and invest in the utility."

Council also considering a 2% increase in the water quality enhancement fee.

