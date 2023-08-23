Water regulations in West Kelowna downgraded to Stage 3

Thanks to the outstanding efforts of the West Kelowna community to reduce water consumption during the most aggressive McDougall Creek Wildfire phase, the City has downgraded the water regulations to Stage 3 effective immediately. Firefighters express their sincere thanks to everyone who reduced water consumption to help protect our water levels. Stage 3 Water Regulations are in effect until further notice.

Stage 3 water regulations

Sprinkling is only permitted as follows:

Even numbered addresses on Saturdays

Odd numbered addresses on Sundays

Automatically controlled sprinkling systems:

Properties equipped with an automated time clock sprinkler system may only sprinkle between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on the day permitted.

Manually controlled sprinklers:

Properties equipped with only manually controlled sprinkling systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only operate between midnight to 11:00 a.m. or between 6:00 p.m. to midnight on the day permitted.

Also prohibited are:

Filling a swimming pool, hot tub, garden pond, or decorative fountain at any time

Washing a vehicle, driveway and/or sidewalk.

For more information on water regulation stages and tips for conserving water, visit westkelownacity.ca/wateringregulations.