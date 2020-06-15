Tuesday marks the annual return to twice weekly outdoor water restrictions for customers of the six water systems Regional District of Central Okanagan water systems.

Unless otherwise noted, each year from June 16 until September 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

Communications Officer Bruce Smith says “Stage 2 means if needed, outdoor watering is restricted for customers of those systems to two days each week. Those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only irrigate outside on Sunday and Wednesday. If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.”

The RDCO Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370 also outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation. Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6:00 am on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6:00 and 11:00 am and 6:00 pm and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

Between September 16 and June 15 – Stage 1 Restrictions are in place allowing customers to water outdoors on alternating days based on their odd or even street address number.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, visit the Regional District Water System webpage at rdco.com/water. Customers may also sign up there to receive email notifications of any water advisories or special maintenance works affecting their water system.

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving just over 1,000 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.