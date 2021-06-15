Water restrictions start tomorrow

Twice weekly outdoor water restrictions return tomorrow for customers of the water systems operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Each year from June 16 until September 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

Communications Officer Bruce Smith says, “Stage 2 means outdoor watering is restricted for customers of those systems to two days each week. Those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only irrigate outside on Sunday and Wednesday. And given the drier than normal conditions this year and severe drought designation by Agriculture Canada, if you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.”

Between September 16 and June 15 – Stage 1 Restrictions are in place. This allows customers to water outdoors on alternating days based on their odd or even street address number.