Water service returning to Wiltse, Boil Water Advisory in effect

Water service is expected to return to the Wiltse and Evergreen areas this morning but a Boil Water Advisory Notice has been issued for affected residents until further notice. The City of Penticton is advising residents in the areas listed below and shown on the map to boil their drinking water for at least one minute before drinking. The boundaries of the area affected include: • Westview Drive & Place • Rodgers Crsc. & Place • Armstrong Drive • Evergreen Drive • Hawthorn Drive • Avery Place • Cedar road • Partridge Drive • Timberstone Place • Penrose Court • Juniper Drive • Gordon Place • Crow Place • Barton Court

What is a Boil Water Notice? A boil water notice is used in situations where the public health threat is significant and the nature of the threat is one that can be effectively addressed by boiling the water. Water supply systems may remain on a boil water advisory for an extended period of time due to a substantial concern about the system’s treatment equipment or distribution infrastructure. Infrastructure changes are usually quite costly and require lengthy planning before they can become operational. If you have a home filter system, you may still need to boil your water, depending on the particular threat to your water supply. Consult with your drinking water office/contact for guidance. Instructions Residents must bring their water to a rapid, rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, including drinking, making infant formula and juices, cooking, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice. Alternatively, residents may use bottled water. Duration The boil water notice will be in effect until the City of Penticton and Interior Health deems the water safe to drink.