Waterfront property purchased for future park expansion

The City has purchased 2302 Abbott Street to support the future expansion of Strathcona Park.

The 0.9-acre property was purchased from Kelowna resident Walley Lightbody, whose family has a longstanding history of philanthropy with Kelowna’s hospital and heritage communities.

The market-value based acquisition of $5.3 million will be funded through the park acquisition Development Cost Charge program.

As the previous owner will remain onsite as a tenant of the City, public access will be restricted for their privacy.

“Improving public access to the waterfront along Okanagan Lake continues to be a priority in our land acquisition strategy,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “Being in a key location next to an existing public park, this acquisition presents an ideal opportunity to increase connectivity along Kelowna’s waterfront.”

The Cape Cod style home on the property was first built in 1939 by Lightbody’s father-in-law, the late Dr. Walter Anderson. Anderson went on to contribute to the community as a dedicated physician and philanthropist. On the intended future use of the property, Lightbody offered a few words of support.

“I’m pleased to know that this property will be shared with the entire community in the future,” said Lightbody. “Kelowna is such an active city with a strong heritage, and I love living here. I’m happy that this property will contribute to that legacy for future generations.”