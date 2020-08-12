Watering restrictions lifted to Stage 2 for Crawford

Press release from the City of Kelowna on August 12, 2020:

The watering restriction in place in Crawford has shifted to Stage 2, where irrigation can now occur twice weekly.

“We appreciate the patience of area residents making adjustments to watering schedules as we work through this annual peak consumption time,” said Andy Weremy, Water Operations Manager. “The issues that led to the need for restrictions are transitional in nature and the City continues to work on system improvements to help meet customer needs.”

The majority of Southeast Kelowna remains on once-a-week irrigation. Properties now under Stage 2 will have received a letter to let them know, or residents can check their address as outlined in this map to confirm their watering schedule.

“The Stage 2 watering restriction is expected to remain in effect until further notice,” said Weremy. “We ask residents to adhere to designated days and times, and to avoid excessive watering, even on those days, to reduce overall demand and avoid a shift back to Stage 3 or Stage 4.”

To request assistance from a Water Smart representative to adjust automatic irrigation systems, or for general inquiries or questions about the watering restrictions in place for this area, call 250-469-8520.

Water restriction stages run from ‘normal’ through to ‘Stage 4’ with increasing water use restrictions. The rest of the City utility is still currently operating under the ‘Stage 1’ water restriction. Under ’Stage 1’ properties with an odd number address can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and those with an even address number can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

For more information about watering restrictions, visit kelowna.ca/water.