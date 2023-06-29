Watermain flushing shifts to the Lakeview Heights area in West Kelowna

Watermain flushing in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley-Lakeview System is continuing in advance of connecting residents to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant which will be commissioned later this year.

Starting Friday, June 30 until further notice, City of West Kelowna crews will begin flushing in Lakeview – Zone 3 and residents and businesses should review the maps provided and take the following steps before, during and after flushing occurs within their neighbourhood:

Visit westkelownacity.ca/flushing to help confirm if watermain flushing is underway near you.

View the water quality map to stay informed of the water quality status in your area.

Read the frequently asked questions.

Watermain flushing will generally occur from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, however, the schedule is subject to change. To help residents and businesses stay informed, crews will post signs of when flushing is happening in each area. You may also see the City’s water truck, marked with watermain flushing signage working in the area.

﻿During flushing, residents and businesses may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration. Any disruption should be brief and only occur while mains in the area are being flushed.

While watermain flushing is occurring in the area, a precautionary Water Quality Advisory will be in effect. It is recommended that the elderly, children, and anyone with weakened immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute or find an alternative safe source of water for brushing teeth, making baby formula, preparing food, cleaning fruits and vegetables, making ice and beverages and washing dishes. An alternative safe source is the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Bring clean bottles for filling.

Watermain flushing is required to remove sediment from our source water that has accumulated in the distribution system. It involves using fire hydrants to force high-velocity water through the system. To learn more, watch the video and to stay informed about watermain flushing and other City news and alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe