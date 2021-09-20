Watermain upgrades along Ellis Street

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, portions of Ellis Street will see traffic interruptions and a road closure as water utility improvements get underway.

Single-lane, alternating traffic will be in place between Clement and Cawston Avenues on Sept 21 in preparation for work that begins the following week. On-street parking will be unavailable that day.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27 until the end of October, Ellis Street will be closed to motorists between Cawston Avenue and the north end of Cannery Lane. Cannery Lane will also be closed to through traffic and on-street parking will be unavailable. Businesses will remain open. Traffic control personnel will facilitate access to businesses and properties. Businesses, patrons, and residents are asked to use caution when in the construction area.

The project is anticipated for completion at the end of October. The City appreciates the public’s patience to ensure the safety of workers, vehicles, and pedestrians while work is underway.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport. To learn more about infrastructure projects happening in 2021, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.