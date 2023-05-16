Watson Road Elementary keeps students indoors after bear sighting: Conservation officers called

A bear sighting Tuesday afternoon (May 16, 20230 led to students at Watson Road Elementary School being kept indoors.

Central Okanagan Public Schools sent out a release on the incident:

"Conservation officers were called and confirmed reports of a bear wandering the area near Watson Road Elementary late this afternoon.

Out of an abundance of caution, students were kept inside at the usual dismissal time and parents were notified of alternative plans for picking up their children.

Safety is always the priority for schools and staff follow existing procedures to ensure safety for everyone."