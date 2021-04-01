Interior Health has commented on a party Monday night - caught on video - at Big White Ski Resort.

Chief Medical Health Officer Doctor Albert de Villiers wasn't pleased with what he saw.

"We are definitely not impressed with what happened there. There will probably be some enforcement action taken as well to make sure this doesn't happen again. It is disappointing. When I saw it, I said don't go there. People went there, so it was disappointing."

The owner of the established has publicly apologized.

