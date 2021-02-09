Press release:

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 435 new cases, including 13 epi-linked cases, for a total of 71,387 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,393 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 241 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 6,879 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 65,618 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 221 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 23 in the Island Health region, 47 in the Interior Health region, 37 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"To date, 155,585 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 12,802 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,263 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"We have no new health-care facility outbreaks and one new community outbreak at the Highridge/Singh group home in Kamloops.

"We are making progress in our efforts to push back on the COVID-19 virus and get to the days of fewer restrictions in our province.

"We can keep this positive, forward momentum going and help keep our province safe through the small efforts we make every day.

"By saving our socializing and travel for another time, we are protecting the people we know and care for most, as well as those we may not know - an elderly neighbour across the street, the clerk at our local grocery store, our first responders and front-line health-care workers who are also doing their part.

"Fewer cases, outbreaks or unchecked transmission is what we need to give us all a clear path forward. Let's support each other today, this weekend and the next to help make that happen."