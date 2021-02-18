Residents in Interior Health are wondering when they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karen Bloemink is I-H's interim vice-president of pandemic response.

"We expect to have vaccine available to allow us to align with the time frames that have been identified for the various phases of the provincial immunization campaign. We will be accessing that week-overy-week as we proceed."

When it comes to new variants in Interior Health, only three have been detected, two from the UK and one from Nigeria.

"We have done the contact tracing on those cases and at this stage it doesn't seem like they have spread any further. All of the cases were picked up while traveling to other countries, so they weren't acquired locally. We have been able to control those ones", said Chief Medical Health Officer Doctor Albert de Villiers.

