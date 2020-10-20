"We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in BC"

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 167 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 11,854 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,156 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 9,871 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 69 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,175 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 6,366 in the Fraser Health region, 244 in the Island Health region, 624 in the Interior Health region, 357 in the Northern Health region and 88 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 254 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights and Sunset Manor. The outbreaks at George Derby, Langley Lodge and Chartwell Crescent Gardens have been declared over. In total, 17 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks. There continue to be exposure events around the province. Public alerts and notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website and on all health authorities' websites.

"We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be.

"Let's continue to support our neighbours, local businesses and communities, who are doing their part. Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours - in a safe way - to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone.

"Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, your efforts are making a difference and helping to slow the spread of the virus. Let's continue to work together - while staying apart."